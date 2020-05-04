Vijay Mallya Seeks Permission To Move UK Supreme Court To Challenge Extradition To India

After the plea challenging his extradition was rejected, Indian economic offender Vijay Mallya, on Monday, filed a plea in the United Kingdom's High Court, seeking to appeal before the UK Supreme Court for the same. The liquor baron had 14 days to seek remedy after the High Court rejected his plea. Sources at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) reports that it is unlikely that his application will be accepted.

UK High Court rejects Mallya's bail plea

On April 20, the High Court of Justice of the United Kingdom dismissed Mallya's plea against his extradition to India. The Queen's Division Bench comprising Justices Irwin and Elisabeth Laing did not find merit in Mallya's appeal against the decision of Senior District Judge (SDJ) Arbuthnot of the Westminster Magistrates' Court to sending his case to the Home Secretary. In February 2019, the then Home Secretary Sajid Javid approved Mallya's extradition to India.

Mallya faces serious charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the amount borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks. Mallya, who reached the UK in 2016 was out on bail since his initial arrest in April 2017. In 2019, he became the first person to be declared as a fugitive economic offender on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate.