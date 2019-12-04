WATCH: Viral Video Of Trudeau, Johnson And Macron 'mocking' Trump At NATO Event

In recent footage caught on camera on December 3, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron were seen allegedly joking about US President Donald Trump at a NATO event. The video, shot from across the room at Buckingham Palace, shows the three speaking amongst themselves on a casual note.

The leaders' comments in the video come after Trump had several lengthy unscheduled press conferences during the NATO summit. Trudeau was seen seated beside Trump as he made a series of baffling statements to the Press on December 3. Macron, on the other hand, was caught in a spat with the US President as Trump said that the foreign fighters from European countries are less in numbers among ISIS troops. Meanwhile, Johnson has pressed hard on the digital sales tax despite possible tensions with Trump at the NATO summit. The Buckingham Palace reception was hosted by the Queen and attended by Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and Princess Anne.

Leaders caught on camera

In the video shared by a British host, Johnson is believed to have asked Macron, "Is that why you were late?" "He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top…" Trudeau said, and Macron jumped in to say something inaudible. In an animated conversation, Trudeau was then seen saying, "Oh, yeah, yeah, he announced... you just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor". Take a look at the video.

This is quite the video from the CBC showing Trudeau, Macron, and Johnson discussing what appears to be Trump. pic.twitter.com/QDgIXwEwlk — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 4, 2019

Trump's exchange with Trudeau and Macron

At the Press Conference, the US President also condemned Macron's criticism of brain dead NATO as "nasty". Trump also called Canada “slightly delinquent” for failing to reach the military spending target of 2% of gross domestic product, inferring to the country's commitment to NATO. He pressed Trudeau on Canada’s defence spending commitment. On Wednesday, Johnson pressed a proposal first outlined last year which imposes a 2% tax on large online companies from April 2020. This is likely to irk Trump who is due to give another press briefing on December 4.

