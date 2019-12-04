Trump Comments, Uighur Bill Could Affect US-China Trade Deal

In the recent comments by US President Donald Trump on the on-going trade tensions with China, he said that the trade agreement will resume in 2020. Moreover, the Uighur bill which proposes the US President to denounce the abuses against the Muslims will impact the trade-deal required to end the trade war.

US-China deal delayed till 2020

US President, who is currently attending the NATO meeting in London addressed the issue of the US-China trade deal. He told international media that he would like to engage in trade negotiations with China after the 2020 Presidential elections, however, if China wishes to seek the deal now, then Washington has to reflect on its consequences whether it will be beneficial or not. Trump’s comment on the trade deal has a visible impact on the exchange market which triggered the fall of stocks and the rise of the Government bonds.

The US-China deal also suffers because of the Uighur bill proposed by the US House of Representatives. The bill seeks approval from Trump’s administration to consider strict response against China’s brutal behavior and violation of human rights against the Uighur Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang. The bill received criticism from Beijing.

On the other hand, China condemned the Uighur bill which triggered a series of escalations. Experts believe that these escalations can jeopardize the phase-one deal of the trade agreement, which has already suffered disagreements and complications. One of the Chinese officials informed that considering the present situation, it would take longer for the US and China to reach a mutual consensus over the trade deal.

According to Uighur Human Rights Policy Act condemns the detention of over 1 million Uighur Muslims in China’s far west Xinjiang region, which is home to several Muslim groups. The bill would require the Trump administration to evaluate whether to impose more sanctions on China goods or not for imposing repressive policies.

