Welsh Health Minister Gething 'embarrassed' For Swearing During Online Assembly Session

In a foot in mouth moment, Wales’ Health Minister Vaughan Gething was recently caught swearing about a colleague during a virtual session of the Welsh Assembly. However, Gething has since apologised and said he is ‘obviously embarrassed’. The minister had left his microphone on by mistake and spoken rudely about Jenny Rathbone, who is the Assembly Member for Cardiff Central, while making the comment.

According to an international media outlet, Gething said, “What the f*** is the matter with her?” during the session. He was then immediately alerted to turn his microphone off. Gething’s remark came after Jenny Rathbone asked questions about the Welsh government’s coronavirus response.

READ: UK Rolls Out Plans To Ramp Up Coronavirus Tests As Death Toll Hits 18,738

While other Assembly members laughed about the incident, Rathbone got upset with Gething’s comments and walked out of the virtual meeting. The conference was stalled immediately after Rathbone walked away from the camera. Gething apologised to Rathbone later on April 22 and informed that he hoped to speak to her if she wishes to do so.

I’m obviously embarrassed about my comments at the end of questions today. I’ve sent a message apologising and offered to speak to @JennyRathbone if she wishes to do so. It is an unwelcome distraction at a time of unprecedented challenge. — Vaughan Gething AM (@vaughangething) April 22, 2020

READ: Kensington Palace Shares Adorable Pictures Of Prince Louis On His Second Birthday

Gething criticised for his response to pandemic

Meanwhile, as per reports, the opposition leaders have called for Gething to be sacked by the Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford. Gething has also been criticised for his coronavirus response and during the meeting, Rathbone even pointed out that care home workers are struggling to be tested. Furthermore, during her comments, Rathbone even called for more domestic production of PPE.

In response, Gething reportedly said that Welsh manufacturers have responded to calls to manufacture more PPE, that some PPE could be reused by based on the evidence of what is safe. He further also added that they are not just ‘drive-in’ testing facilities. Gething’s comments have left several AM members ‘very angry’ and he has also been criticised for the same.

One of the leaders reportedly said that Gething has not only failed over the last month several times, but he has also failed to acknowledge that he has failed and aggressively attacks even those within his own party who questions him. As per reports, the leader added that Gething does not have the ‘right attitude, skills or temperament to lead the government's response' to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image source: WalesOnCraic/Twitter)

READ: Nurse Talks About His Experience Treating British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

READ: UK: Users Report Over 5,000 Suspicious Emails To New Cyber Crime Service In One Day