Kensington Palace Shares Adorable Pictures Of Prince Louis On His Second Birthday

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their son, Prince Louis’ second birthday and posted pictures.

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their son, Prince Louis’ second birthday on April 23. Not only did the Kensington Palace released the “sneak peek” of the artwork by the son of Prince William and Kate, but also posted the final pictures that were clicked by Duchess of Cambridge. With the caption “Instagram vs reality”, the family posted two “gorgeous” photographs of Prince Louis, the fifth in the line of the throne. In one picture he can be seen showing off the artwork of hands painted in different bright colours, while in the next photo, Prince Louis gives a cranky impression.

‘Loving the collection’

The pictures have taken the internet by storm and have received several thousand likes and comments on all social media platforms. The netizens called the post of “happy pictures” as “blessing the feed” amid the global health crisis. One of the Twitter users also called the post “wonderful surprise” while others even wished a “joyous birthday” to Prince Louis.

