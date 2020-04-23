Kensington Palace Shares Adorable Pictures Of Prince Louis On His Second Birthday

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their son, Prince Louis’ second birthday on April 23. Not only did the Kensington Palace released the “sneak peek” of the artwork by the son of Prince William and Kate, but also posted the final pictures that were clicked by Duchess of Cambridge. With the caption “Instagram vs reality”, the family posted two “gorgeous” photographs of Prince Louis, the fifth in the line of the throne. In one picture he can be seen showing off the artwork of hands painted in different bright colours, while in the next photo, Prince Louis gives a cranky impression.

Instagram Vs Reality



Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis’s second birthday 🌈. pic.twitter.com/42IauvVpEB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2020

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!🎨



We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April. pic.twitter.com/HLm5tXVYHy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2020

‘Loving the collection’

The pictures have taken the internet by storm and have received several thousand likes and comments on all social media platforms. The netizens called the post of “happy pictures” as “blessing the feed” amid the global health crisis. One of the Twitter users also called the post “wonderful surprise” while others even wished a “joyous birthday” to Prince Louis.

🌈💙😁 Well played 😍 Wondered if this would be the final result. And it’s GORGEOUS ❤️ too too cute. Thank you for this new picture on Prince Louis 2’nd birthday 🎂 — 🇬🇧🇪🇺 Hannah 💛👱🏼‍♀️🌼 (@WomenOfWindsor) April 23, 2020

What a wonderful surprise!! Loving this collection 🥰 And happiest of birthdays to Prince Louis!! — The Elegant Duchess (@duchessnat) April 23, 2020

Thank you for sharing all these photos of adorable wee Louis! Loved all of them but the painted face picture is what we were all dying to see let’s be honest 🤣🙏🏻 — Katie (@katiesroyallove) April 23, 2020

This is brilliant 🌈❤️ — Cheryl Stays Home (@Cherylsmilesx) April 23, 2020

I love theseeeeee!! Thank you so much for sharing them 😭😭😍😍😍😍 — The Cambridges (@loveforcambridg) April 23, 2020

Haha I knew it! The photo of his hands hovering around his face, I knew he was tempted 😅❤️ — queen vic (@queenviktoriah) April 23, 2020

This is the funniest tweet ever 😂👏🏻👏🏻 — Emma (@Emma_Victoriaaa) April 23, 2020

