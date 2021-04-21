'We've Been Deeply Touched': Queen's Message On Her Birthday After Prince Philip's Demise

As tributes and well wishes for UK’s Queen Elizabeth II poured in from across the globe on her 95th birthday on April 21 following husband Prince Philip’s demise, the British monarch released an official statement expressing gratitude towards everyone. This is the first birthday of the UK Queen's reign without her husband of 73 years, Duke of Edinburgh, by her side. Hence, in a message to the world, the monarch not only thanked everyone for their wishes but also expressed grief for the sudden passing away of Prince Philip who according to her left an "extraordinary impact" on countless people in the world.

Prince Philip died on April 9 and was laid to rest in London on April 17 just two months short of turning 100. Even though it was previously speculated that Royal Family would refrain from releasing any portrait as it traditionally does to mark birthdays and anniversaries, an image of the UK monarch was also posted on the official social media account of the family as celebrations remain subdued.

Queen said in a statement, “I have on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate. While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

“My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continued to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life,” she added.

Public birthday celebrations also restricted

While personal birthday celebrations will be subdued for the grieving family and there would reportedly only be a family dinner, Queen’s public birthday celebrations will also be restricted due to COVID-19 restrictions in England. Further, a spokesperson for Britain’s Ministry of Defence said that the traditional gun salutes, which takes place at Hyde Park and the Tower of London to mark the Queen’s birthday, will not happen for the second year in a row.

‘Trooping the Colour’ has also been cancelled for the second time due to the pandemic which refers to the June festivities held to mark Queen’s birthday. The highlight of the celebrations includes a Royal Family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. However, it still remains unclear if any of her family members would join the ceremony in June.

Image credits: Instagram/AP