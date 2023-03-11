What Did Gary Lineker Say About UK Govt's Policy That Got Him Suspended By BBC?

The BBC has suspended the host of its popular 'Match of the Day' football show, Gary Linekar, for allegedly breaching the organisation's supposed impartiality policies. His suspension has led to some outrage in the UK, particularly among football presenters, a number of whom are now set to boycott the BBC. So, what exactly did Linekar, an English football legend, say that led to his suspension?

Linekar had criticised the British government's new asylum policy. He called the policy an "immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s". He also reacted to a post by the British Home Secretary, in which the Home Secretary was saying "Enough is enough. We must stop the boats". Linekar reacted by writing "Good heavens, this is beyond awful". He also pointed out that the UK takes far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

Good heavens, this is beyond awful. https://t.co/f0fTgWXBwp — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023

BBC not happy with criticism of British government policy?

BBC has said that it finds Linekar's "recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines". Oddly enough, this isn't the first time Linekar has expressed a political view on his social media. He has posted numerous tweets on the protests in Iran. The BBC doesn't find those tweets troubling, it appears, but it finds Linekar's views critical of British government policy worthy of suspension.

"I have never known such love and support in my life than I’m getting this morning (England World Cup goals aside, possibly). I want to thank each and every one of you. It means a lot. I’ll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice. Cheers all," Linekar tweeted, to express his gratitute towards all the people who are supporting him.

Alastair Campbell defends Linekar

Alastair Campbell, who worked as Tony Blair's press secretary and Director of Communications, has come out in defence of Linekar. "What he (Linekar) said was factually accurate. 1. UK has fewer refugees than other European countries. FACT. 2. Language in the debate is redolent of the language used by politicians and media in 30s Germany. FACT. The role of the media is to seek out truth. Facts are quite important to that," Campbell wrote, on Twitter.

Journalist Piers Morgan has also come out in defence of Linekar. "His eight-and-a-half followers want to know what he thinks about stuff," Morgan said. As of now, the BBC's policy seems to be that anyone working for the BBC should not criticise the British government's policy, even on their own personal social media handle.

Linekar has been hosting Match of the Day since the late 90s, and for the weekend's action in the Premier League, reports state that managers and players will not be asked to give interviews. As such, the programme will go on without panelists or a host. The entire matter has raised serious questions of double-standards on freedom of speech and expression by the BBC.