Why Prince Harry And Meghan's Son Archie Was Denied A Title And When Will He Get It?

While it was previously assumed by the public that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had foregone the Royal title for their son Archie, Meghan made revelations in her explosive sit down with Oprah Winfrey that their son was "denied the title" by the Royal Family. However, in a statement on Saturday, Buckingham Palace denied mentioned that Archie did not receive the Royal title because it was "against the royal protocol".

Responding to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s allegations, the Palace and senior Royal members alleged that Harry and Meghna’s son was not given Royal title because he did not fall in the direct line of succession to the throne, a Royal source told Us Weekly. 'It has nothing to do with race', the source familiar with Palace’s response told the journal. Furthermore, the anonymous source claimed that Archie would get the Royal title when his grandfather, Prince Charles became King. These were the protocols established by King George V, and the Palace sought to adhere to them, the source explained, adding that the racism allegations, made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are groundless.

'Troubling discussions'

In the interview, Meghan told Oprah that she learnt the updates about "conversations and concerns" over her son's skin colour. She alleged that she wasn't a part of the conversation as it happened with Harry. "All around this same time, we had in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," said Meghan. She continued, "That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations that family had with him. And I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalized conversations".

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)