"Why Can Royal Family Instantly Get Tests But Not NHS Workers?" Questions Piers Morgan

Soon after it was confirmed that Prince Charles has contracted Coronavirus, British broadcaster Piers Morgan slammed the authorities for not providing instant testing for the NHS workers in England. Taking to Twitter, Morgan stated that while he doesn't begrudge Prince Charles getting tested as he is the heir to the throne but legitimate questions need to be asked about why members of the royal family can instantly get them but NHS workers cannot.

I don't begrudge Prince Charles & Camilla having COV-19 tests given he is the heir to the throne.

But there are legitimate questions to be asked about why members of the royal family can instantly get them but NHS workers can't. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 25, 2020

Prince Charles tests positive

The Clarence House on Wednesday confirmed that Prince Charles has tested COVID-19 positive while his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. The Coronavirus pandemic which has currently gripped the world has affected Europe the most. 8,077 positive cases and 422 deaths have been reported in the United Kingdom so far.

According to International Media, the tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. The statement added that it is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days, as usual," read the statement by The Clarence House.

The Prince was last seen in public when he attended an awards ceremony on March 11 for his charity, the Prince’s Trust, which helps young people get into jobs, education and training.

