UK: Aide Of Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Royal aide reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus while queen Elizabeth II was still at her London residence. According to UK media, the queen is in healthy conditions as for now and has moved out of the palace to stay at the Windsor castle infinitely as a precautionary measure. This comes as all the engagements of the 93-year-old monarch have reportedly been cancelled.

According to reports, the unnamed aide tested positive for the infection last week and since then all the members of the royal staff who came in contact with have been placed on self-quarantine. However, it is still unknown how close the infected royal aide in question would have got to the Queen. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace reportedly said that it was taking all necessary steps in light of the advisory in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Palace is not inconceivable'

"The worker tested had positive" before the Queen left for Windsor, international media reported citing a royal source. The source reportedly added that the Palace had 500 members of staff adding that it was not inconceivable and would be affected in some stage.

This comes as the UK reported 5,018 cases of infection and 240 deaths from COVID-19. Amid the crisis, UK regions that are traditionally stormed with tourists have pleaded for people to not visit the coast or the countryside. Steve Double, a Conservative member of the parliament for St Austell and Newquay tweeted “do not travel to Cornwall” because by doing so the tourists will “put lives at risk”.

In the far south-west of England, Cornwall has urged people to stay away from the region amid fears that there could be a mass exodus from London with people having second homes in rural regions. This comes after the British government’s decision to close down the large parts of the capital. Even while talking to an international media outlet, Double said, “please do not travel to Cornwall, we do not want to spread this virus any further”. He also added that the authorities have received “endless reports” of people still heading to the region which could “cost lives”.

