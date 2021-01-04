WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Should Not Be Extradited To The United States, UK Court Rules

In a major reprieve for the jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser on Monday, held that Assange should not be extradited to the United States, according to Reuters. The verdict comes following a three-week extradition hearing in London’s Central Criminal Court. If extradited, Assange may have faced a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison as U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse.

Assange not be extradited to US: UK court