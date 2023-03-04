Will Biden Attend King Charles III Coronation? Sources Say It Is 'unlikely'

US President Joe Biden might be sitting out King Charles' coronation ceremony in May this year, according to insiders who have said that the POTUS' attendance at the biggest royal event of the United Kingdom is "unlikely". While Buckingham Palace is yet to formally role out invitations to world leaders, sources close to Biden have said that the coronation is not something that the President would prefer to attend.

“That does not feel like an event Joe Biden will attend,” a White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Time Magazine. While Biden may miss out on the event, it is highly likely that he would make up for his absence by sending a delegation from the White House, a popular alternative used by American Presidents. In 1953, then-US President Dwight Eisenhower sent four WH officials to attend Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.

Is Biden not a fan of the British monarchy?

It is unclear why Biden could miss out on the royal event. However, he is known for not necessarily being a big fan of the British monarchy. The 80-year-old has proudly spoken of his maternal Irish heritage. In 2020, a BBC journalist asked him: “A quick word for the BBC?" to which he responded: “The BBC? I’m Irish.”

When Biden became president, he removed a bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill from the Oval Office which was previously placed there by his predecessor Donald Trump. Furthermore, Biden revealed in his memoir that his mother told him to not "bow down" to Queen Elizabeth when he was preparing to meet her in 1982.

But even if there is no inner discomfort that would stop Biden from attending King Charles' coronation in May, his itinerary remains a major obstacle. Towards the end of April, the president is scheduled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, according to a report by the Irish Mirror.