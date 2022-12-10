Will King Charles And Family Welcome Prince Harry And Markle After Netflix Docuseries?

Amid the outrage over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry won't be having a warm welcome from the UK Royal Family, shared royal experts with Page Six.

While being interviewed by the UK royal news agency on Thursday, Tom Bower said, “I can’t imagine they’ll be welcome. I don’t think Harry will ever be welcome back in England.”

Further, he shared that the Sussexes probably won’t be on the guest list for King Charles III’s coronation ceremony which was announced earlier this year in October, and scheduled for 6 May, 2023. He added that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become an outsider and have distanced themselves from the British royal family. While talking to the UK Royal Family News agency, Bower talked about how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been cutting themselves from all of the royalty and turning themselves into an outcast.

Bower said, “And … with her, she’s finished now for sure. And he’s on the verge of being finished.”

Why have Harry and Meghan distanced themselves from the UK royal family?

While talking further to the British Royal Paper, the author of “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors” witnessed that Harry's dad, King Charles, "hates confrontation" which was shared by the couple on an interview which was addressed just after the queen died, hence it would be unclear until the end whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited or not.

Harry’s relationship with King Charles is severely damaged, said Tom Bower.

Further, Bower claimed that any attempt by the Duke of Sussex to make up with his family members won’t be easy considering the Duchess of Sussex's quest for “fame and fortune” and doesn't care about the royal family. He shared that Markle wanted Fame and celebrity life on her terms which was not given to her by the royal family and so she would turn this against them. The upcoming limited series would be showing the Couple's side of the story on what led to their resignation from their royal roles in 2020 and followed by the decision to move to California.