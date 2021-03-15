Woman's Fundraiser Campaign To Help Harry And Meghan Closes After Collecting Only $110

A woman tried to set up a GoFundMe page asking strangers to donate cash to pay off £6.8 million mortgage on Prince Harry and Meghan's California mansion following the couple's explosive interview with American presented Oprah Winfrey. However, the crowdfunding campaign started by Anastasia Hanson, 56, titled ‘Harry and Meghan $5 Donation to Buy Home (£3.61)’ was removed after collecting only about £80 or $111.

As per the Mirror report, the 56-year-old stressed that the GoFundMe page was “not a joke” and stressed that she actually wanted to help Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are worth millions, through a “very rough time.” Even though she was hoping on raising a staggering $10 million (£7.1 million) from strangers, the online fundraiser page was removed from the site.

(Credits: GoFundMe)

Why did Hanson launch the fundraising campaign?

As per the report, Hanson was encouraged to launch the fundraising campaign after Prince Harry told Winfrey alongside his wife, Meghan that his family “cut off financially” after the couple decided to quit the senior roles of UK monarch’s family. The Duke of Sussex also revealed in the extraordinary interview that it was his inheritance from his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales that finally helped the couple to get back on their feet.

Hanson started the GoFundMe page even as per reports, the couple’s combined personal wealth could be close to £100 million after the value of their Los Angeles-area mansion that comes with nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, nearly tripled within months. The 56-year-old launched the page two days after Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview and collected nearly £80 before the campaign disappeared and a message appeared on Sunday, “Campaign Not Found.”

Meanwhile, in an announcement made earlier on Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said that they would be making donations towards mental health and online racial justice causes. In a statement, Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation revealed that the couple will be supporting UK based mental health charity Mind and other non-profit organisations namely Colour of Change, The PressPad Charitable Foundation and URL Media.

