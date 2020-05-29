World War-II Aircraft Discovered By British Couple On A Beach In England, After 76 Years

With Britain reopening amid its relaxed lockdown, a British couple found the wreckage of a crashed World War II fighter jet on a beach in northeastern England, as per international news channel - CNN. The couple - Debi Hartley, a 51-year-old warehouse supervisor and her partner, Graham Holden, a 54-year-old lorry driver reportedly spotted the wreckage on a beach in Cleethorpes town while walking their dog Bonnie on Monday. The aircraft is believed to be a Bristol Beaufighter TF.X, state reports.

Here are photos of the wreckage : (Credit: Debi Hartley)

RAF confirms WWII aircraft

The couple was reportedly unsure of the wreckage when discovered initially. Upon researching, they discovered the plane dated back to World War II. CNN reported that Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) Museum has confirmed that the plane is a Bristol Beaufighter TF.X with serial number JM333, from the 254 Squadron RAF. The museum has stated to CNN that the aircraft crashed on April 21 1944 soon after take-off from nearby North Coates in Lincolnshire after both engines failed.

After Hartley's discovery, the Cleethorpes Coastguard took to Facebook to warn residents to not venture out onto the beach in search of more wreckage. The coastguard stated that 'fast incoming tides' and 'significant areas of mud and marsh' pose a safety risk to residents. It added that the site where the wreckage was found is now covered with sand again, making them harder to find.

