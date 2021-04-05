Zara Tindall Plays Peacemaker To Reunite Prince William, Harry For Mother's Statue: Report

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne and first cousin of Prince Harry and William has now stepped in the Royal drama. According to The Sun, she along with her husband Mike Tindall “have been playing peacemakers” between the two brothers over the past year. Friction between the Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge has grown over the past few years and was blatantly visible during the former’s one-on-one with Oprah Winfrey.

However, despite their differences, the brothers have come together to approve the design of a statue of their late mother-Prince Diana. As per a report by Express.UK, the statue is sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley and is set to be unveiled on July 1. The statue was announced on the 20th anniversary of the death of the Princess of Wales.

“The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking the Princess’s 60th birthday. The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy,” the Kensington Palace said in a statement. READ | Prince Harry and Meghan weren't married before public wedding at Windsor: Archbishop

Drift between Harry and William

Drift between Prince Harry and Prince William had occasionally come into the public eye. However, rumours about their tumultuous relationship concreted during Prince Harry’s controversial interview with Oprah, wherein he asserted that his bond with William was “space.” A few days ago, US Weekly sources revealed that the Duke of Cambridge is ‘struggling to hold back' and is willing to share his own side of the story. The insider of Queen Elizabeth II’s family told the publication that the monarch is “insisting that the royals handle the matter privately” and that she “thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse.”

The record breaking interview that aired on March 8 revealed the real dynamics of the British crown. During the two hours long conflab, Harry's wife Meghan Markle revealed her suicidal thoughts while pregnant with son Archie, her depression and other shocking experiences. The interview triggered many after effects and created a stir worldwide.

(Image Credits: Associated Press)

