Zelenskyy 'grateful' To UK PM For Providing Weapons To Ukraine To Save Lives Amid War

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis in Eastern Europe has entered its 104th day, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the United Kingdom has been delivering the armaments to Kyiv as per their requirements to resist Russia's advancement. He further expressed gratitude to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for having "complete" knowledge of the situation's need.

During his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said, “I am grateful to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the complete understanding of our demands and preparedness to provide Ukraine with exactly the weapons that it so needs to protect the lives of our people."

These statements came after the UK government announced to supply its first long-range missiles to Ukraine. As per UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Britain would send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can fire precision-guided rockets up to 50 kilometres. Further, the Ministry of Defense highlighted that the decision to provide the launchers was closely coordinated with the US administration, which declared that it would provide Kyiv with 'High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems'.

UK PM spoke with Zelenskyy about the recent confrontations in Donetsk and Luhansk areas

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy about the ongoing confrontation between Russia and Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas. During his telephonic conversation with Johnson, Zelenskyy brought up the importance of stepping up work on security guarantees and devising ways to free Ukrainian ports in order to alleviate the food situation.

Talked with @BorisJohnson. Told about the situation on the front. Received confirmation of a new enhanced defense support package for 🇺🇦. Raised the issue of intensifying work on security guarantees. Jointly with 🇬🇧 we’re looking for ways to avoid the food crisis & unblock ports. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2022

Johnson briefed Zelenskyy over the phone about the UK's new defence support announcement for Ukraine. According to the British government, Johnson emphasised that the UK would continue to help Ukraine and expressed his sympathies to all Ukrainian families who have lost loved ones. Both parties addressed diplomatic dialogue and measures to ease Russia's blockade of Ukraine's grain exports during the meeting. Zelenskyy and Johnson vowed to continue working with other allies, particularly G7 leaders, to put a stop to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and strengthen the country's economy.

UK aid to Ukraine

In May, the UK promised an additional £1.3 billion ($1.6 billion) in aid for Ukraine amid Russian invasion. Rishi Sunak, the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, approved the funds, which will come from the Treasury's emergency reserves. As per the UK publication The Sunday Times, it has been evaluated by UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Moreover, the Boris administration pledged to supply 287 mobile generators to Ukraine, which will be used to power aid centres, hospitals, phone towers, and water pumping stations.

