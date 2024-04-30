Updated April 30th, 2024 at 17:29 IST
UK Police Arrest Man Wielding a Sword in London: What We Know So Far
The area in London where police say a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on, April 30, in Hainault before being arrested. | Image:(Peter Kingdom via AP)
London: A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested, Associated Press reported, quoting the police officials.
Here is what we know so far:
- A 13-year-old-boy injured in the attack has died, the Guardian reported, quoting the Metropolitan police officials.
- Emergency workers took the five injured persons to the hospital where they were undergoing treatment, AP cited the London Ambulance Service as saying.
- Any terrorism-related angle has been ruled out, so far.
- A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene, AP reported quoting the police officials.
- The Metropolitan Police was called early Tuesday after reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in a residential street and people being stabbed close to the Hainault underground station, emerged.
- Videos carried by British media outlets have shown a man in a yellow hoodie holding a long sword or knife walking near houses in the area.
- Witnesses told AP that they heard police shouting to the suspect urging him to put down the weapon as they chased after him.
- The police do not believe there is a threat to the wider community, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan has reportedly said.
- Multiple reports suggest that the police are not looking for more suspects in connection with the matter.
- Hainault underground station was closed due to a police investigation in the area, according to Transport for London.
