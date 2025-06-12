UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch Offers Help to India for Air India Plane Crash Investigation

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, Air India Flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed moments after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London’s Gatwick Airport, issued a “Mayday” distress call just minutes after takeoff at 1:38 p.m. local time, before losing contact with air traffic control. The plane plunged into the Meghani Nagar neighborhood, a densely populated area near the airport, sparking a massive fire fueled by the aircraft’s heavy load of fuel for the long-haul flight.

The plane smashed into a hostel at B.J. Medical College, killing at least five medical students and injuring nearly 50 others. The crash site was marked by thick black smoke and flames, with emergency responders, including firefighters, police, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, rushing to the scene to extinguish fires and search for survivors.

The Human Toll

The flight carried a diverse group of passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian, as reported by Air India. Among the passengers was Vijay Rupani, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat, whose death was confirmed by authorities. Tragically, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik initially stated that it “appears that there are no survivors on the plane,” though later reports confirmed one survivor, a 40-year-old British-Indian man seated in 11A.

The crash’s impact extended beyond the aircraft, as the plane’s wreckage struck a dining hall at B.J. Medical College, claiming the lives of students and injuring others. Minakshi Parikh, the dean of the college, noted, “Most of the students escaped, but 10 or 12 were trapped in the fire.” At least 204 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, though it remains unclear how many were passengers versus residents on the ground.

International Response and Investigation

The crash has prompted a robust international response, with India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) leading the probe. Under international aviation protocols outlined in ICAO Annex 13, countries with significant involvement—such as those with citizens on board or where the aircraft was manufactured—are entitled to participate in the investigation.

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has formally offered its assistance, stating, “We are deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian led investigation. This is in accordance with ICAO Annex 13 because UK citizens were on board the aircraft.” The UK’s involvement is critical due to the 53 British nationals among the passengers, and the agency has “expert status” in the investigation.