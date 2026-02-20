UK's Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Released Hours After Arrest Amid Suspicion Of Sharing Confidential Files With Jeffrey Epstein

New Delhi: British police released UK's Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, just hours after taking him into custody, in a development that adds a new chapter to the ongoing crisis surrounding his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Before being released under investigation, he had been detained for a number of hours. Notably, the former Duke of York was arrested on his 66th birthday.

In a statement released Thursday night, the Thames Valley Police stated that “the arrested man has now been released under investigation.” Under British law, suspects are often allowed to go after questioning and may later be charged.

Why Was He Arrested?

Authorities arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The accusations center on allegations that, while working as a British trade representative, he gave Jeffrey Epstein access to confidential data.

Police have not released specific details about the investigation. But according to documents released by the U.S. Justice Department last month, investigators might be looking into whether private government records were inappropriately shared.

The arrest also highlighted a contrast in government responses to the Epstein files. British authorities have moved to investigate possible crimes that emerged from the three million pages of correspondence linked to Epstein, while police in the United States have not taken similar action.

Police officers were spotted on Thursday morning at the Sandringham Estate, the privately owned country retreat of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Norfolk, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is currently residing.

He has continuously denied any misconduct. Requests for comment were not immediately answered by his agents.

Royal Family Statement

Following the arrest, King Charles III issued a public statement expressing concern over the situation. This marks the first time the Royal Family has issued a statement in such an issue.

He began by acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations and the gravity of the moment. “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

He stressed that the matter must be handled through proper legal channels and underlined the importance of due process. “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

The King assured that the Royal Family would cooperate fully with the investigation and made clear that the law should proceed without interference.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.”

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to public service despite the personal crisis.“Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Ongoing Scrutiny

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has denied separate claims that he sexually assaulted a young woman, which have put Buckingham Palace under investigation for years.