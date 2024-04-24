Advertisement

A scene of commotion unfolded in the heart of London on Wednesday morning as several horses belonging to the Household Cavalry broke free from their confines, triggering a dramatic pursuit through the city streets.

According to a report from CNN news, a number of individuals, as well as the horses themselves, sustained injuries during the incident, though specific details about their conditions remain undisclosed.

All the horses have now been recovered

In a statement provided to CNN via email, a spokesperson for the British Army addressed the situation, stating, "A number of military working horses became loose during routine exercise this morning. All of the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp. A number of personnel and horses have been injured and are receiving the appropriate medical attention."

The London Ambulance Service confirmed to the PA Media news agency that four individuals had been transported to the hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred early in the morning

🇬🇧 HORSES ON THE RUN IN LONDON



Two horses that decided it was time to escape from the Household Cavalry were seen running through the streets of Central London this morning.



Four people were taken to hospital with injuries as the horses caused chaos and damaged cars before they… pic.twitter.com/zOueH1owY7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal)

The events unfolded early in the morning, prompting the City of London Police to take to social media to report the situation. In a statement shared on X platform, they detailed, "At around 8.40am, we were called about horses that had become loose and were traveling through the City. Our officers have contained two horses on the Highway near Limehouse. We’re waiting for an Army horse box to collect the horses and transport them to veterinary care."

Shortly after, Westminster Police provided an update confirming that all the horses had been located and that coordination with the Army was ongoing.

One of the horses collided with a taxi

Videos circulating on social media captured the chaotic scene, with two horses, one visibly injured, galloping through Aldwych in central London. Reports indicate that during their flight, one of the horses collided with a Mercedes taxi parked outside the Clermont Hotel on Buckingham Palace Road, shattering its windows. Additionally, another horse reportedly struck the windshield of a double-decker tour bus.

The Household Cavalry, responsible for ceremonial duties and safeguarding the King, is headquartered at Hyde Park barracks, in close proximity to Buckingham Palace.

While the exact circumstances leading to the horses' escape are yet to be clarified, the incident serves as a reminder of the unexpected twists that can occur even in the most regimented environments. Efforts to ensure the welfare of both the animals and affected individuals are currently underway, as authorities work to assess the aftermath of the event in central London.