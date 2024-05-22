Advertisement

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has made a tentative return alongside Prince William by issuing her first project update since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. This significant update coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week, as the royal couple highlighted the psychological challenges faced by young farmers.

In a joint post on Twitter via the Kensington Royal account, Kate and Prince William shared details of a special film featuring Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and Farmer Will. The film delves into discussions about mental health in the farming community, accessing support, and the Duchy of Cornwall’s Mental Health Strategy.

Although the Princess does not personally appear in the video, it was produced by both herself and Prince William. The project on farming and mental health is believed to have commenced before Kate's current illness was diagnosed.

This announcement marks Kate's tentative return to work after her cancer diagnosis was revealed in March. In a poignant video at the time, she requested space and privacy as she underwent preventative chemotherapy. The Princess had taken a break from public duty earlier in the year for planned abdominal surgery in January, which was initially not believed to be cancerous but was later diagnosed as such.

Kate's return to work follows her efforts to explain her situation to her and Prince William’s three young children – George, Charlotte, and Louis. Meanwhile, her father-in-law, King Charles, who also has cancer, resumed public-facing duties at the end of last month. Despite earlier reports suggesting a reduced summer schedule, the Monarch recently undertook five engagements within 48 hours.

Kate Middleton's return to her royal duties, albeit in a limited capacity, is seen as a positive step forward amid her ongoing health challenges. Her dedication to raising awareness about mental health issues, particularly within the farming community, underscores her commitment to her royal role despite personal adversity.