London – Amid the host of conspiracy theories over her health and whereabouts, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to address concerns over her wellbeing after she returns to public service. A source close to the Kensington royals told The Sunday Times that she and her husband, Prince Williams will be more open about her health once she returns back to her royal duties. The 42-year-old British royal was admitted to a hospital in January. After the news broke out, Buckingham Palace said that the Princess would be undergoing a “planned abdominal surgery”. However, the palace remained hush-hush over her recovery.

“I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” a royal source told The Sunday Times over the weekend. “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed,” the source furthered. Immediately after Kate's sudden hospitalisation, social media was flooded with bizarre conspiracy theories about her. While some claimed that the Princess of Wales was in a coma, others believed that she had a “butt-lift”.

The fate of the Princess of Wales remains unclear

The gossip-mongering became even more intense after the Kensington royal shared a highly doctored image of Kate with her children on Mother's Day. Shortly after the release of the image, media agencies like the Associated Press issued a “kill notice” insisting that they could not trust the “authenticity” of the photograph. Amid the chaos, Kate issued a separate statement in which she called herself an “amateur photographer" who was trying her hands in editing. The Kensington Palace has maintained that the future queen of the United Kingdom will resume her public duties until and after Easter.

Another source told The Sunday Times that it is completely up to the royal couple if they want to share an update on Kate's health or not. “In Kate’s case, there is almost nobody else in the world whose face, body, clothes are more judged than hers. So it’s entirely right for them not to want to be drawn into a game about what is going on with her health,” the source explained. “What is happening is exactly what they said would happen — she would spend two weeks in hospital and be back after Easter. So what if they haven’t pushed her out there to wave from the back of a car? She is not a show pony,” they furthered.