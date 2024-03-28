×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:12 IST

King Charles Stresses Importance of Kindness in First Public Remarks Since Kate's Cancer Reveal

King Charles put out a public message after he skipped the pre-Easter church service. Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate are being treated for cancer.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
King Charles was represented by Queen Consort Camilla at the pre-Easter service in Worcester Cathedral on Thursday.
King Charles was represented by Queen Consort Camilla at the pre-Easter service in Worcester Cathedral on Thursday. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

London: King Charles III on Thursday stressed the importance of friendship and acts of caring in a recorded message delivered to a traditional pre-Easter church service, which the monarch skipped as he continues to undergo cancer treatment. Queen Camilla represented her husband during the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral, presenting bags of specially minted coins to people being honored for public service.

The event is held every year on the Thursday before Easter, known as Maundy Thursday in Britain.

Advertisement

The personal message from Charles comes after the recent announcements that both the king and the Princess of Wales had been diagnosed with cancer. While the message made no direct reference to the royals’ health problems, it marked the king’s first public comment since his daughter-in-law revealed she was undergoing chemotherapy.

Charles said that Jesus set an “example of how we should serve and care for each other,” and how as a nation “we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.’’

Advertisement

The service, which dates back to the year 600, commemorates the Last Supper, when Jesus washed the feet of his disciples as an act of service and humility.

Sovereigns no longer wash the feet of the needy as they did in medieval times. Instead, Camilla presented purses filled with special coins, known as Maundy money, to 75 women and 75 men, a number dictated by the king’s age.

Advertisement

The service “reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the Coronation Service — to follow Christ’s example ‘not to be served but to serve,’" Charles said in his message. “That I have always tried to do and continue to do, with my whole heart.”

The king stepped back from public appearances in early February, when he announced that he would undergo treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. He has continued to carry out his state duties, including regular meetings with the prime minister and reviewing and signing government documents.

Advertisement

The Princess of Wales, wife of Prince William, announced last week that she, too, was being treated for an undisclosed type of cancer. The news came after the princess, formerly Kate Middleton, underwent abdominal surgery in January.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

a few seconds ago
Testament: The Story of Moses

Is Testament Accurate?

2 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

3 minutes ago
Rape Case

5 Year Old Raped & Killed

3 minutes ago
Chauffeur

CARS24 driver-on-demand

5 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

7 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti On Chamkila

7 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

8 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

10 minutes ago
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

12 minutes ago
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.

Four held with mephedrone

14 minutes ago
ED Attack case: Shahjahan Sheikh Sent to Judicial Remand Till April 9

Shajahan Sheikh

16 minutes ago
Manipur

Working Day on Easter

17 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena

21 minutes ago
Inflation and growth

Core sector growth

22 minutes ago
CUET

UGC JEE-like exams

23 minutes ago
Death

Jharkhand fire incident

24 minutes ago
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On

Man Burned Alive

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World11 hours ago

  3. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo