×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Rose Hanbury Breaks Silence on Alleged Affair With Britain's Prince William: 'These rumours..'

63-year-old wife of the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley has

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kate Middleton UK Rose Hanbury Prince William
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Rose Hanbury and Prine William. | Image:AP/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The former British model, Sarah Rose Hanbury, who has been rumoured to have an illicit affair with the Royal Prince William, on Monday issued a formal statement through her lawyer to simmer down the conspiracy theories. The 40-year-old denied having a love affair or any impropriety with the royal next in line to the throne, as she dismissed the rumours as illegitimate.

“The rumours are completely false," Hanbury's lawyers said in a statement to Business Insider.

The 63-year-old wife of the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley has three children, twins Alexander and Oliver, 14, and Iris, 8. Her family runs in the inner circle of Kate and William. Hanbury’s son Oliver Oliver served as a Page of Honour at the coronation of Prince William's father, UK’s King Charles III, in May 2023. He was also spotted waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Kensington Palace, which refused to weigh into the buzz this time, had previously denied any connection between the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and the 41-year-old William.

Advertisement
Prince William and Kate Middleton with Rose Hanbury. (Instagram)

‘Katespiracy’ theories conjure Hanbury's name

Hanbury’s name became a popular topic of discussion and a search trend on the social media after users analysing the "Katespiracy" theories to find out whereabouts of the Princess of Wales, brought up the forbidden amour.  The palace, however, clarified that the senior royal family member will not return to her Royal duties until at least Easter (March 31) when her condition is more ‘significant.’ The speculations went berserk after Kate’s digitally recent Mother’s Day photo, the first since January with her kids, was found to be digitally altered.

Advertisement

The popular Stephen Colbert show on the British television dedicated a monologue to Hanbury last week speculating her alleged role in Kate’s disappearance. The palace dedicates Kate’s absence to her health and time off for a recovery after the abdominal surgery that she underwent in January.

Prince and Princess of Wales with Rose Hanbury. (X, formerly Twitter)

"The kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future king of England, William, having an affair," the late-night comedian said on the episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week.

Advertisement

"I think we all know who the alleged other woman is, say it with me, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley," he continued. "Now there have been rumours of an affair between William and [Hanbury] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he 'laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.' Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating,” Colbert said, stunning his audience.


 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

a few seconds ago
FIR Against Unknown People Over 'Deepfake Video' Of Medanta Chief

FIR Against Unknown

2 minutes ago
germany Quran burning embassy

2 Afghans arrested

2 minutes ago
Farmers Delhi March

Kisan Mazdoor Commission

6 minutes ago
RCB Unbox Event 2024 live updates

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

6 minutes ago
UN climate change global warming

UN issues 'red alert'

10 minutes ago
MM Keeravaani

Keeravaani On Fake IG

12 minutes ago
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy

Mandhana on Virat

14 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC Prelims Exam

14 minutes ago
Brazil ex-President

Bolsonaro indicted

15 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli on RRR 2

RRR 2 In Works?

16 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Delhi Police Crime Branch

20 minutes ago
South films

South Films On OTT

23 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

25 minutes ago
Kate Middleton UK Rose Hanbury Prince William

Rose Hanbury on affair

26 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC

28 minutes ago
Government bonds

Social bonds issuance

28 minutes ago
Two Arrested In J-K Kathua For Online Fraud Of Over 6 Lakh

Two Arrested

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  3. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo