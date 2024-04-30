As per media reports, the transport for London's website announced that the Hainault tube station is closed due to an investigation underway in the area. | Image:IStock

London: On Tuesday, April 30, a man with a sword attacked the public and two police officials in northeast London. Shortly after the attack, the 36-year-old man was arrested. The Metropolitan police confirmed that the attack occurred at around 7 am. As per media reports, the transport for London's website announced that the Hainault tube station is closed due to an investigation underway in the area.

This comes after a week where a similar incident occurred in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales, where three people were stabbed.

Here's a list of Mass Stabbings in the UK (2020s):

April 24, 2024: Three people were injured after three people were stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, a school in Ammanford.

December 27, 2023: In UK's Liverpool three men were stabbed near the Sir Thomas Hotel on Victoria Street.

December 22, 2023: In a tragic incident in London, three men were stabbed and rushed to hospital with knife wounds after they were found injured on Ganton Street.

December 10, 2023: In Liverpool, two men and a woman were taken to hospital with stab and slash wounds sustained from a property in Toxteth, where one of the men later died.

November 13, 2023: Two men were killed and another was seriously injured after they were stabbed during an attack following an altercation earlier in the day in Houghton Regis.

October 1, 2023: Two men were killed and one sustained serious injuries after being stabbed in the town centre of Halifax, West Yorkshire.

September 29, 2023: In Luton, Bedfordshire, three teenagers were stabbed, one fatally, on Nunnery Lane.

August 9, 2023: Two men were stabbed near Wellesley Road, followed by another who was later found nearby, where one of the men died at the scene, whilst the other two were taken to hospital in Harrow.

June 13, 2023: In Nottingham, three people were fatally stabbed at two different locations in the centre of Nottingham as part of a wider attack.

April 30, 2023: In Bodmin, one man was killed and seven other people sustained injuries after an altercation outside a nightclub in Bodmin.

February 13, 2023: Four men were injured, one critically, after a machete attack at a pub in Walthamstow.

November 5, 2022: In a horrifying incident in Portsmouth, four men were stabbed outside a nightclub.

April 25, 2022: Four people were killed in a three-bedroomed terraced house in Bermondsey.

September 18, 2021: In Killamarsh, a man killed his pregnant wife, her two children, and one of their friends by striking them over their heads with a claw hammer at his home in Killamarsh.

September 6, 2020: A man killed a man and injured seven others during a series of seemingly knife attacks in Birmingham. It was later known that the attacker was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

July 26, 2020: In Moss Side, four people were stabbed, one fatally, in an incident which occurred amid a gangland feud, where the attackers were armed with a knife, machete, and imitation handgun.

June 26, 2020: Six people, including a police officer, were seriously injured in Glasgow after a man stabbed them at the Park Inn Hotel in the city centre.

June 20, 2020: In Reading, Berkshire, a man armed with a kitchen knife attacked six people in Forbury Gardens, killing three and seriously injuring three others.