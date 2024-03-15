Advertisement

London – The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, ruled out holding general elections in the country on May 2, the time when voters are scheduled to go to the polls for local elections. The British prime minister made this proclamation to ITV News when he was asked if his administration is planning to call for a snap election so that it coincides with local polls. In recent months, Sunak's Conservative Party has faced significant setbacks in several by-elections.

“There won’t be a general election on that day," the British premier told ITV News when asked if the general elections could be conducted on May 2. The comments from Sunak came amid a rise in speculations that the UK PM is preparing to dissolve the parliament before the end of March. In the past, Sunak has alluded to conducting elections in the second half of the year. “In several weeks we’ve got elections for police and crime commissioners, for local councils, for mayors across the country – they’re important elections," Sunak said on Thursday. However, it is important to note that while Sunak maintained that the general elections will not be held on May 2, he did not rule out any early elections in the spring or summer more broadly.

Conservative and Labour parties take different stances on the matter

While the Conservatives are in no rush to conduct polls in the country, the Labour Party maintained that Sunak should call for an early poll. Isaac Levido, who is running the Conservatives’ election campaign, noted that he wants the government to focus on delivering. He insisted that with a delay in polls, Sunak will have more time in No 10 and the economic picture will eventually improve, The Guardian reported. Meanwhile, Pat McFadden MP, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, suggested that Sunak should be calling for elections by March 26. “After 14 years of Tory failure, the British public has the right to expect an election to be called by 26 March and held on 2 May," McFadden averred. “Until the day to call it has passed, we are prepared for the election to take place on the usual day in the election cycle. Rishi Sunak should stop squatting in Downing Street and give the country what it desperately needs – a chance for change with a Labour government," he added.

Earlier this month. Labour party leader Keir Starmer urged Sunak to call for elections on May 2. “It is time to break the habit of 14 years. Stop the dithering, stop the delay, stop the uncertainty and confirm 2 May as the date of the next general election. Because Britain deserves better and Labour are ready," Starmer said while giving his stance on the budget.