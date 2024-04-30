Advertisement

London: A disturbing video of another mass stabbing incident emerged showing a 36-year-old man allegedly wielding a sword near a Tube station in northeast London and attacking public members and police officers before getting arrested, said the Metropolitan Police.

The accused, alleged to have been carrying a sword, first crashed a vehicle into a house in Thurlow Gardens before launching the stabbing spree.

Confirming the arrest of the man, Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary and MP for Ilford North, said the emergency services are responding to the incident.

The Metropolitan Police were alerted about the stabbing incident shortly before 7am this morning, confirmed officials. The transport services for Hainault Tube station is closed “due to a police investigation in the area," London’s website confirmed.

In a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Streeting wrote: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service and fire brigade are responding."