Updated March 19th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Watch: Kate Middleton Seen on Video For First Time Since Surgery, Netizens Question its Authenticity

Amid brewing speculations over the whereabouts of Kate Middleton, British royalty was seen on video for the first time since her surprise hospitalisation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
London – Amid brewing speculations over the whereabouts of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, British royalty was seen on video for the first time since her surprise hospitalization. On Monday, TMZ published video footage in which the Princess of Wales can be seen with all smiles as she walks around the farmers market with her husband Prince William. As per the tabloid, the footage was from the royal couple's visit to the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday. The clip which is just 40 seconds long became viral instantly with many speculating whether the woman in the video is really Kate or not.

In the 40-second clip, Prince William, 41, and Princess Kate, 42 can be seen wearing casual clothes and carrying shopping bags. Princess of Wales was seen in all smiles as she chats with her husband. Kate has been out of the public scenes after Kensington Palace announced that she had had “planned abdominal surgery” on Jan. 16. On Sunday, reports started to emerge that William and Kate were spotted at the Windsor Farm shop and the princess was seen “happy, relaxed and healthy”. "Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well, " an onlooker told the British Tabloid The Suns. However, no pictures from the trip appeared online making many wonder how one of the most popular women in the world has managed to evade the cameras. 

Netizens don't believe it 

Shortly after the video became viral online, royal family fanatics questioned the authenticity of the video. “Stop it right now. That woman is not Kate Middleton #RoyalAnnouncement #KateGate #KateMiddleton,” a user wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. "Why do these big media channels want to make us believe these are Kate and William? But as we can see they are not Kate or William," another user exclaimed. Some even went on to question the Princess of Wales' quick recovery from the abdominal surgery. 

“My thing is—if this is indeed “Kate Middleton” why would a woman who JUST GOT abdominal surgery that needed such a long recovery be carrying a large bag like this???” a user wrote on X. However, some people believed the video and accused people of using AI to unblur the image and make it look like some other woman was there in the video. "People are using AI to ‘Unblur’ Kate Middleton’s face from the released footage today. Ladies & Gentleman - Let me introduce ….. Kate Middleton Clone #1 Truth is stranger than fiction," a user wrote on X, sharing two different versions of an unblurred snippet from the clip. Overall, it can be seen that conspiracy theories surrounding  Kate's whereabouts have reached an all-time high.  

Published March 19th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

