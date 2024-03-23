×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 12:53 IST

We Wish Health & Healing: How The Royal Family Reacted to Kate's Cancer Diagnosis

British Monarch King Charles III said that he is “so proud” of his “beloved Daughter-in-Law” after the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and UK Monarch King Charles II
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and UK Monarch King Charles II | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
London – British Monarch King Charles III said that he is “so proud” of his “beloved Daughter-in-Law” after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis, putting an end to weeks of speculations surrounding her whereabouts. On Friday, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales shared a heartbreaking video in which she revealed that she is undergoing preventive chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in January. The 75-year-old British monarch himself was diagnosed with the deadly disease, leaving the world in utter shock. 

In a statement released by the Buckingham Palace on Friday, Charles stated that he is “proud of her daughter-in-law”. "Following their time in hospital together, [His Majesty] has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Both their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time." the Palace furthered. The British monarch and the future king were both hospitalised at the London Clinic in January, this year. A palace spokesperson maintained that both Charles and Camilla “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

Prince Harry and Meghan come out in Kate's support

Shortly after the video was released by the Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a short statement over the matter. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the statement read. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last stepped out with the Prince and Princess of Wales for a surprise walkabout in Windsor following the death of former British monarch Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. 

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton's younger brother James posted a heartfelt message to his big sister. “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too,” the 36-year-old wrote along with a picture of the pair as children and a heart emoji. The siblings have been close to each other, with James crediting Kate in the past for helping him grapple with mental health issues.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 12:53 IST

