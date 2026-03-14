Ukraine Claims Attack By Russian Drones, Ballistic Missiles; Urges Speeding Up Agreements On Missile Supplies

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that Russia launched about 430 drones and several ballistic missiles towards Ukraine and underlined the importance of air defence system as a "daily necessity" for the country. He urged for speeding up of agreements on missile supplies and called for the production of air defence missiles.

He made the remarks in a post on X and said, “Russians launched around 430 drones of various types and a significant number of missiles. There were 13 ballistic missiles alone, and the total number of missiles in this attack was 68. According to preliminary data, 58 of them were intercepted by our air defense system.”

The post further noted that such strikes are a reminder of the importance of air defence and said, “Every such night of Russian strikes is a reminder to all our partners that air defenses and the missiles for them are effectively a daily necessity. Every agreement on missile supplies cannot wait - everything must be implemented as quickly as possible. Our agreements to increase the production of air defense missiles are a critical direction, and this direction requires one hundred percent attention. Russia will try to exploit the war in the Middle East to cause even greater destruction here in Europe, in Ukraine. This is why we must be fully aware of the real level of the threat and prepare accordingly, namely: in Europe, we need to develop the production of air defense missiles - especially those capable of countering ballistic threats - as well as all other systems necessary to truly protect lives, regardless of what may be happening in any other part of the world. Europe is able to ensure this level of reliable protection. Thank you to everyone who is helping!”

Zelenskyy informed in the post that efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are currently underway in the Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv regions and that all necessary services are involved.

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"The main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region, but unfortunately, there were also direct hits on and damage to ordinary residential buildings, schools, and civilian businesses. As of now, four people have been reported killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Many people have been injured, and some are still seeking medical assistance", the post added.

Meanwhile on Friday, Zelenskyy met French President Emmanuel Macron and thanked France for the support to Ukraine and said that the two discussed Ukraine, Europe and West Asia conflict.

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He said, “Today, Emmanuel and I spoke primarily about security of Ukraine and Europe, as well as global security in light of the events in the Middle East and the Gulf region. Of course, today and always, Emmanuel and I maintain substantive coordination on issues related to our protection in Ukraine and our defense. We devote significant attention to joint defense production. We discussed both bilateral projects and the SAFE instrument. We identified steps and specific decisions that can deliver strong results. This concerns both air defense and combat aviation.”

In another post on X, he shared his remarks during the press conference with Macron and added, "Opinions may vary regarding this U.S. campaign against the Iranian regime, but it is hard for anyone to argue with the fact that the regime in Iran is terrorist in nature, and the entire region - and Iran itself - certainly needs far greater respect for life and stronger protection of life, first and foremost from this regime in Iran. Ukraine can contribute to stabilization. More than ten countries have already approached us for support in defending against "shaheds" - Iranian attack drones. These are essentially the same attack drones that the Iranian regime supplied to Russia and taught the Russians to use."

He said, "Today, Ukraine has the greatest expertise in the world in countering "shaheds" - from developing interceptors to establishing a systemic defense against drones. It is not enough simply to obtain interceptors somewhere - there must also be experience in using them. Our warriors have such experience. There must also be proper systemic work with radars and with the entire air defense system. Ukraine is ready to share this experience for the security of those partners who are helping us."

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security. Earlier in a post on X, Guterres said the unfolding conflict has caused immense suffering for civilians and urged all sides to move towards de-escalation and dialogue.