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Ukraine Drone Strikes Kills One, Sparks Fire at Russian Port of Temryuk, Governor Says

A Ukrainian drone attack in Temryuk killed one person and ignited a fire at a sea terminal, according to Governor Veniamin Kondratiev. Ukraine targets Russia's energy infrastructure amid stalled peace talks. A separate strike in Volgograd's Kotovo district also caused an industrial fire.

Thomson Reuters
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Ukraine Drone Strikes Kills One, Sparks Fire at Russian Port of Temryuk, Governor Says
Ukraine Drone Strikes Kills One, Sparks Fire at Russian Port of Temryuk, Governor Says | Image: Reuters

Moscow: A Ukrainian drone attack ‌killed one person and sparked a fire at a sea terminal in the ​southern Russian port of Temryuk, in ​the Krasnodar region, governor Veniamin Kondratiev ⁠said on the Telegram messaging ​app.
Ukraine continues to pummel Russia's energy infrastructure as ​peace talks to resolve the Ukraine war have stalled.

Temryuk was previously targeted by Ukrainian drones in ​late May, when Kyiv's security ​service said it had struck a gas terminal ‌there.

A ⁠separate strike on Saturday sparked a fire in an industrial area of the Kotovo district in the Volgograd region, ​regional authorities ​said, ⁠citing governor Andrei Bocharov.
Bocharov did not disclose details of the ​damage or identify the facilities ​affected.

On ⁠June 1 Reuters reported that the Lukoil-owned (LKOH.MM), opens new tab Volgograd oil refinery in Russia's south, ⁠has ​suspended oil processing since ​May 29 following a Ukrainian drone attack.

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Published By:
 Melvin Narayan
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