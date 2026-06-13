Ukraine Drone Strikes Kills One, Sparks Fire at Russian Port of Temryuk, Governor Says
A Ukrainian drone attack in Temryuk killed one person and ignited a fire at a sea terminal, according to Governor Veniamin Kondratiev. Ukraine targets Russia's energy infrastructure amid stalled peace talks. A separate strike in Volgograd's Kotovo district also caused an industrial fire.
- World News
- 1 min read
Moscow: A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and sparked a fire at a sea terminal in the southern Russian port of Temryuk, in the Krasnodar region, governor Veniamin Kondratiev said on the Telegram messaging app.
Ukraine continues to pummel Russia's energy infrastructure as peace talks to resolve the Ukraine war have stalled.
Temryuk was previously targeted by Ukrainian drones in late May, when Kyiv's security service said it had struck a gas terminal there.
A separate strike on Saturday sparked a fire in an industrial area of the Kotovo district in the Volgograd region, regional authorities said, citing governor Andrei Bocharov.
Bocharov did not disclose details of the damage or identify the facilities affected.
On June 1 Reuters reported that the Lukoil-owned (LKOH.MM), opens new tab Volgograd oil refinery in Russia's south, has suspended oil processing since May 29 following a Ukrainian drone attack.
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