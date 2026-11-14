Ukraine Expects Largest-Ever Prisoner Exchange with Russia Since War, Involving Over 1,000 from Each Side: Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukraine is expecting what could become the largest-ever prisoner exchange with Russia since the beginning of the war, with more than 1,000 people from each side likely to be released, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday (local time), adding that Ukrainian teams, intelligence agencies and special services were working to make the exchange happen.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Kyiv was taking seriously the assurances from the United States that the proposed exchange would be the biggest since the conflict began. "We count on a truly large-scale prisoner exchange, and we take very seriously the wording our American partners are using: that this should be the largest exchange of this war. More than a thousand people from each side. This is extremely sensitive for many Ukrainian families. And right now, the teams, the special services, the intelligence agencies – the Coordination Headquarters – all are working to make the exchange happen. I expect a report on the details of the preparations shortly," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President also highlighted the outcomes of his recent diplomatic engagements with European leaders, announcing a defence assistance package worth 645 million euros from Denmark. In a video message shared on X, Zelenskyy said the package would include additional ammunition for F-16 fighter jets and energy assistance for Ukraine.

"The biggest one is the package from Denmark: 645 million euros– specifically, a defence package. This will include more ammunition for F-16s, which shoot down Russian jet-powered 'shaheds.' There will also be energy support," he said. Zelenskyy added that discussions with European partners covered specific assistance for Kherson, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy and Kyiv, among other cities facing challenges amid the ongoing conflict.

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He further said that additional sanctions against Russia were discussed with the United Kingdom, while his meetings with the leaders of France, Italy, the UK and Poland focused on strengthening international support for Ukraine. On the diplomatic front, Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv had agreed on the next steps with US President Donald Trump's Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during their meeting in Ireland on November 13.

"We agreed with the American envoys on our next steps – we very much want these to be steps we take together with America toward peace and guaranteed security," he said. The meeting followed discussions between the US envoys and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where the parties discussed efforts to end the conflict and humanitarian cooperation, including preparations for a prisoner exchange.

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Zelenskyy also raised concerns over speed restrictions imposed on Starshield services across the front line and temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, saying they were affecting Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian drones. He called for discussions with relevant American agencies to restore the service's speed capabilities, stressing that the temporarily occupied territories remained sovereign Ukrainian land.