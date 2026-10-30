Ukraine Hits Russia’s Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery, Ending Two-Week Pause Amid US Pressure

Moscow: Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region early Friday, ending a two-week pause in strikes on Russian oil-processing facilities that had come amid pressure from the US administration of President Donald Trump to halt such operations, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The strike reportedly targeted the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery, where a fire broke out overnight on October 30 following a suspected Ukrainian drone strike, Ukrainian media reported.

According to The Wall Street Journal, photographs and video footage posted on social media showed columns of smoke rising into the sky over the refinery.

The reported strike is being viewed as a resumption of Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil infrastructure following an unofficial pause that began in mid-October.

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The Wall Street Journal reported on October 29 that Ukrainian military units conducting long-range strikes had informally suspended attacks on Russian refineries following pressure from the Trump administration.

The pause in strikes on Russian oil facilities was expected to continue until after the upcoming US midterm elections, according to the reports, which cited officials familiar with the operations.

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Ukrainian media reported that the Novokuybyshevsk refinery is owned by Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft. The facility processes approximately 8.8 million metric tonnes of crude oil and produces aviation fuel, gasoline, diesel, lubricants and other petroleum products.

The refinery has previously been targeted in Ukrainian drone attacks, including in August 2026.

Ukraine has been carrying out a campaign targeting Russian oil refineries, fuel depots and other energy infrastructure in an effort to disrupt fuel supplies to Moscow's military and reduce revenues used to finance Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

These reports of strikes come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for stronger European Union support to bolster Ukraine's air defences ahead of winter after Russian strikes killed 19 people and injured 71 others, including 11 children, across the country.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy thanked European Council President Antonio Costa for expressing solidarity with Ukraine following the attacks, which targeted a railway station in Dnipro and residential neighbourhoods in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk.

“Thank you for your condolences, António. Today, Russia carried out cynical strikes that claimed the lives of 19 people. Another 71 people were injured, including 11 children. Dozens of those wounded are now in hospitals. Our medical professionals are providing care and doing everything they can to save lives,” Zelenskyy said.

He accused Moscow of undermining diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict and end the fighting, stressing that continued international support was crucial for Ukraine's defence.

“Once again, Russia is showing its true attitude towards de-escalation and the efforts by Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and our other partners around the world to end this war and stop the killings,” he said.

Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of assistance from the EU and its member states, particularly as Ukraine prepares for the winter months, when attacks on critical infrastructure could pose additional challenges.

Costa, meanwhile, condemned the strikes and reiterated the European Union's commitment to supporting Kyiv and increasing pressure on Moscow.

In a post on X, the European Council president described the strikes as “yet another cruel and devastating series of Russian strikes against civilians in Ukraine”.

He extended his condolences to Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people following the drone attack on the Dnipro railway station and the strikes on residential areas in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk.

“The EU will continue to increase the pressure on Russia and to support Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is achieved. We call on all our international partners to do the same,” Costa said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that the death toll from the Dnipro railway station attack had risen to 14, while two 15-year-old girls were killed in Chernihiv and three people died after a Russian Shahed drone struck an apartment building in Kremenchuk.

He highlighted the attacks as deliberate strikes against civilians and called for stronger international pressure on Russia, urging the European Union, the United States and the Group of Seven (G7) to strengthen sanctions against Moscow.