Ukraine Launches Drone Attack On Russia Hours Before Trump-Putin Summit: 1 Killed, Over Dozen Injured

Kursk: A Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian border city of Kursk killed one and injured 12 others overnight into Friday, just hours ahead of the highly anticipated face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The summit is expected to be high-stakes, potentially shaping both the trajectory of the Ukraine war and the future of European security.

The attack targeted an apartment building, according to Kursk’s acting regional governor, Alexander Khinshtein. The strikes occurred as Russian forces advanced through Ukrainian lines in a series of infiltrations in the country’s industrial Donetsk region.

“There was a loud bang, the house shook, something flew from the balcony. And the first thing we did – we were in the living room – we rushed to the child,” said a local resident describing the moment of impact.

Khinshtein reported that in addition to the fatalities and injuries, the blast caused significant property damage, including shattered windows at a nearby school and a children’s clinic. He assured that repairs would be carried out swiftly.

“We will provide assistance. Of course, we will restore the damaged houses, restore the glass. And already today, specialists will begin restoring the thermal circuit in houses in three social facilities. Windows were knocked out in the neighboring school, in the kindergarten building and in the children's clinic building. We will also quickly begin restoring everything damaged,” he said.

In a statement posted on X, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Ukraine’s shelling and drone strikes over the past week have killed 22 people and injured 105 others. The ministry also shared a map showing targeted areas inside Russian territory.

“Over the last week, 127 Russian citizens suffered from shelling and drone attacks. 22 died, 105 were wounded,” said Alexei Fadeev, Deputy Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry.