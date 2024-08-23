sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Ukraine | Space Day | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Ukraine Says it Has Recaptured Land in the Kharkiv Region, Reversing Russian Gains There

Published 17:06 IST, August 23rd 2024

Ukraine Says it Has Recaptured Land in the Kharkiv Region, Reversing Russian Gains There

Ukrainian forces say they have recaptured territory in the eastern region of Kharkiv, where Russia launched a large offensive in the spring that brought initial gains but the operation soon stalled.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 14, 2024.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. | Image: (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:06 IST, August 23rd 2024