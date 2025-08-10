'Ukraine Will Not Be Split Again': Zelenskyy Issues Defiant Warning Before Trump-Putin Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a strong statement rejecting any proposals that would involve ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia as part of a peace negotiation.

His comments comes just days before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska.

“We will not allow this second attempt to partition Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said in a video message. “Knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third.”

Call for Just Peace, Not Temporary Ceasefire

Zelenskyy said that peace must come through justice, not by giving up land. He added that Ukraine is working toward a “dignified peace,” one that ensures future safety for both Ukraine and the region.

“What is needed now is not a pause in the killings, but a real, lasting peace,” Zelenskyy stated. “Not a ceasefire sometime in the future, in months, but immediately.”

He warned against any framework that would postpone conflict while cementing territorial occupation, adding, “The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together with Ukraine this is fundamental.”

Putin Accused of Using Peace Talks to Legalise Occupation

The Ukrainian president accused Putin of attempting to formalize Russia’s hold over occupied Ukrainian territories in exchange for halting hostilities.

“Everyone clearly sees Putin’s tactics. He fears sanctions and is doing everything to escape them. He wants to exchange a pause in the war, in the killings, for the legalisation of the occupation of our land,” Zelenskyy said.

He further warned that accepting such a proposal would only encourage future aggression. “He wants to get territorial spoils for the second time,” Zelenskyy stated.

Trump Suggests Possible “Territory Swapping” Ahead of Talks

President Trump recently announced the upcoming Alaska summit, which will be the first direct meeting between a US and Russian leader since 2021. Trump hinted that territorial changes might be discussed, saying there could be “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both” Ukraine and Russia. He did not provide details.

Zelenskyy confirmed that his team has been talking with leaders from key Western countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland.