Published 20:15 IST, May 26th 2024
Death Toll in Kharkiv Store Attack Rises to 14 as Zelenskyy Warns of Intensifying Russian Offensive
In a video statement from Kharkiv, Zelenskyy said that Russia is preparing offensive actions 90 kilometres northwest of Ukraine's second largest city.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The bombing of Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon also left 43 injured and 16 missing, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said initially after the attack. | Image: AP
