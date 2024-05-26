 Death Toll in Kharkiv Store Attack Rises to 14 | Republic World
Published 20:15 IST, May 26th 2024

Death Toll in Kharkiv Store Attack Rises to 14 as Zelenskyy Warns of Intensifying Russian Offensive

In a video statement from Kharkiv, Zelenskyy said that Russia is preparing offensive actions 90 kilometres northwest of Ukraine's second largest city.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The bombing of Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon also left 43 injured and 16 missing, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said initially after the attack.
The bombing of Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon also left 43 injured and 16 missing, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said initially after the attack.
20:15 IST, May 26th 2024

