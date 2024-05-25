 Zelenskyy Claims Ukraine has Taken Back Control of Areas in Khark | Republic World
Published 18:09 IST, May 25th 2024

Zelenskyy Claims Ukraine has Taken Back Control of Areas in Embattled Kharkiv

Zelenskyy's statement on Ukraine's gains appear to be at odds with one made by a Russian official claiming that its Kharkiv offensive was going as planned.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has claimed that the nation has secured “combat control” of areas where Russian troops entered the northeastern Kharkiv region earlier this month.
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has claimed that the nation has secured "combat control" of areas where Russian troops entered the northeastern Kharkiv region earlier this month.
