Published 18:09 IST, May 25th 2024
Zelenskyy Claims Ukraine has Taken Back Control of Areas in Embattled Kharkiv
Zelenskyy's statement on Ukraine's gains appear to be at odds with one made by a Russian official claiming that its Kharkiv offensive was going as planned.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has claimed that the nation has secured “combat control” of areas where Russian troops entered the northeastern Kharkiv region earlier this month. | Image: (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
18:09 IST, May 25th 2024