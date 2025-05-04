Ukraine’s Unmanned Sea Drone Destroys Russia’s $50 Million Fighter Jet | Watch

In what Ukraine is calling a historic military breakthrough, its defence intelligence agency on Saturday claimed that it had successfully shot down a Russian Su-30 fighter jet using a missile fired from a sea-based drone. If verified, this would mark the first known instance of a manned combat aircraft being destroyed by an unmanned maritime platform.

Strike Over Black Sea, Near Novorossiisk

According to Ukraine's Defence Intelligence (GUR), the operation took place on Friday roughly 50 kilometres off the coast of Novorossiisk — a key Russian port on the Black Sea. The mission was reportedly carried out by Group 13, a special operations unit under the GUR, in coordination with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and other branches of the armed forces.

Ukraine claims that the missile was launched from a Magura V5 unmanned surface vessel, a maritime drone that has seen increasing use by Kyiv in its naval operations. A video released by the GUR appears to show a fighter jet being hit mid-air and erupting into flames before crashing into the sea. The wreckage, they say, confirms the target as a Russian Su-30 — a twin-engine, all-weather fighter jet with a reported value of around $50 million.

No Confirmation from Russia

While Ukrainian officials are calling it a technological milestone, Russia has yet to comment publicly on the alleged downing. The Russian Defence Ministry has not issued a statement, and there has been no independent verification of the aircraft's identity or the method of its destruction.

Speculation swirled online after the video surfaced, with many users identifying the destroyed aircraft as a Su-30. However, in the absence of official Russian confirmation or independent visual analysis, the details remain unverified.

Fallout in Novorossiisk

Shortly after the Ukrainian announcement, the mayor of Novorossiisk declared a state of emergency. Local authorities reported a separate Ukrainian drone strike targeting infrastructure in the city, including a grain terminal and multiple residential buildings. At least five civilians were reported injured in that attack.

Novorossiisk holds strategic importance as both a commercial and military hub for Russia on the Black Sea, making it a frequent target in Ukraine’s drone campaigns aimed at disrupting Russian supply and military routes.

Russian Retaliation Targets Kyiv

Hours later, Russia retaliated with an overnight drone barrage on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defences intercepted multiple incoming drones, but debris from the shootdowns caused fires and damage in at least two districts of the capital. Residential buildings and parked cars were among the reported casualties, though no deaths were confirmed at the time of reporting.

A New Phase in Drone Warfare?

Ukraine's claim, if proven accurate, could signal a new chapter in drone warfare — one where unmanned sea vessels are not just used for reconnaissance or ship-targeting, but also for precision air combat. The implications could be far-reaching, reshaping naval and aerial strategies in conflict zones.

The global military community is expected to watch closely for further evidence and confirmation, as the incident adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing war.

Zelenskyy Issues Warning Ahead of Moscow Parade

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a caution to foreign governments planning to attend Russia’s upcoming Victory Day Parade on May 9, saying Ukraine cannot be held responsible for any incidents that may occur on Russian territory during the event.

Speaking to reporters, Zelenskyy said, “Our position is very clear. We cannot guarantee the safety of any delegation that decides to travel to Russia. What happens inside their borders is beyond our control.”