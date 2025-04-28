Vladimir Putin Declares Three-Day Ceasefire In Ukraine From May 8, Calls On Kyiv To Reciprocate

Moscow: Amidst efforts to finalise a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine, starting from May 8 to 11, in a bid to ease tensions and create a conducive environment for peace talks. The Kremlin has called on Kyiv to reciprocate the gesture, leading to hopes of a breakthrough in the ongoing conflict. Notably, the Ukraine crisis has been ongoing for several years, with both sides suffering heavy losses and civilians caught in the crossfire. The conflict has led to a massive humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced and countless lives lost. Against this backdrop, Putin's ceasefire offer has been seen as a welcome development, potentially paving the way for a peaceful resolution.

According to the Kremlin, Putin's ceasefire offer is aimed at creating a conducive environment for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian President has called on Ukrainian authorities to reciprocate the gesture, sparking hopes of a potential breakthrough in the ongoing conflict. The ceasefire would cover the period from May 8 to 11, allowing for a temporary reprieve from the fighting.

The Kremlin's statement emphasized that the ceasefire is conditional on Ukraine's response, implying that Moscow is willing to engage in dialogue but will not unilaterally cease hostilities without a reciprocal gesture from Kyiv.