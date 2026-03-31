Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia's Ust-Luga Port Again, Sources Say Oil Terminal Hit

Moscow: Ukrainian drones on Tuesday struck Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga for the fifth time in 10 days, and industry sources told Reuters an oil loading terminal was hit, likely adding ​to Russia's difficulties in exporting crude.

Kyiv has stepped up attacks on Russia's ​oil export infrastructure over the past month, launching its heaviest drone ⁠strikes of the more than four-year war against the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga ​and Primorsk.

At least 40% of Russia's oil export capacity has been halted due to drone ​attacks, a disputed strike on a major pipeline and the seizure of tankers, according to Reuters calculations based on market data.

Regional governor Alexander Drozdenko said three people, including two children, were ​treated for injuries and several buildings were damaged in the overnight attacks.

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In a ​message on Telegram at 0409 GMT, he said air-raid alerts in the region had been lifted ‌but ⁠gave no details on damage to the port.

Three industry sources told Reuters Ukrainian drones struck crude oil loading facilities operated by Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM), opens new tab in the latest attack. Transneft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

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Ust-Luga, on the ​south-eastern shore of ​the Gulf of ⁠Finland, is a sprawling complex of oil-processing facilities and export terminals handling crude oil and oil products.

According to source-based data, ​the port exported 32.9 million metric tons of oil products last ​year. ⁠It typically handles about 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Authorities say Ust-Luga was hit on March 22, 25, 27, 29 and 31, forcing suspensions of export operations.