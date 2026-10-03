Ukrainian FM Calls India's Proposal 'Most Comprehensive', Among Four for Truce With Russia

Kyiv: In a major diplomatic breakthrough, India has formally stepped forward to mediate a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, offering what Kyiv considers "the most comprehensive" peace proposal currently on the table, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Sybiha, speaking at a press briefing, disclosed that Kyiv have four distinct international proposals under evaluation, including the ones from Turkey, Egypt and the US.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasised that New Delhi's framework marks an unprecedented commitment to active peacemaking.

"We have four proposals. The most comprehensive is India's proposal. For the first time, India has signalled its willingness to play a role," Sybiha stated.

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The three other diplomatic initiatives are also being considered alongside India's submission.

Türkiye and Egypt have jointly proposed a grain and agricultural truce across the Black Sea, a critical measure for Egypt, which depends on Ukraine for nearly one-third of its grain supply, as reported by RBC-Ukraine.

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Meanwhile, the US has presented a framework for an energy truce, a topic previously discussed during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

As reported by RBC-Ukraine, the foreign minister indicated that Ukraine remains open to accepting both an energy and a Black Sea agricultural truce. Additionally, the Ukrainian government is evaluating the option of an unconditional ceasefire along the line of contact.

Similar information was conveyed by Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (local time) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to end the Ukraine conflict, saying he has "good ideas" for a peaceful resolution.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said, addressing the crowd.

He said PM Modi has been actively pushing for mutually acceptable solutions.

"He has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict. I think it's my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas," Putin said.

Putin expressed gratitude to Modi for his efforts and continued support for resolving the conflict through dialogue.

"We are thankful for his desire to put an end to this conflict through peaceful means and as soon as possible," he added.

Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly called for peace, emphasising that India has maintained a principled and humanitarian approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He made the remarks during an interview with Japanese news outlet 'The Yomiuri Shimbun' during his visit to the country in August.

"India has maintained a principled and humanitarian stance on the conflict, which is equally appreciated by both President Putin and President Zelenskyy. In line with this, both the leaders spoke to me to share their perspectives on the developments related to the conflict. I reiterated India's principled and consistent stand and encouraged dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict," the Prime Minister said.