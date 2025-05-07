UN Chief António Guterres Urges Military Restraint Amid Operation Sindoor

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over the recent surge in military operations by India across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border with Pakistan. In a statement made by UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, the UN chief called on both India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum military restraint" in the face of rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.



“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border,” Dujarric said, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. “He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.”



Guterres’ comments come in the wake of increased military activity in the region, including airstrikes and retaliatory measures, following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir that left 26 civilians dead. India’s military response targeted terror camps in Pakistan, and India’s actions have been described as “focused and precise,” with no civilian or military targets in Pakistan hit.



The UN’s call for restraint reflects the international community’s growing concern about the potential for further escalation in the region. With both India and Pakistan being nuclear powers, the threat of a broader military conflict looms large. A military confrontation between the two nations, both of which have fought several wars in the past, could have catastrophic consequences not only for the South Asian region but also for global stability.



The UN has long urged both nations to resolve their disputes through peaceful dialogue and diplomatic means. The Secretary-General’s statement reiterates that the world cannot afford another major conflict between India and Pakistan, particularly given the devastating impact it could have on the region and beyond.



The UN is expected to continue monitoring the situation closely and engage with both countries to encourage diplomatic discussions aimed at diffusing tensions and ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.



