UN Flags Jaish Role in Red Fort Attack, Questions ‘Inactive’ Status of Pakistan-Based Terror Groups

New Delhi: In a major revelation with serious implications for regional security, the United Nations’ 37th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team has linked Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to the deadly attack near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10 last year.

The report, prepared for the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee, states that one member country informed the monitoring team that JeM claimed responsibility for the attack, which reportedly left 15 people dead. The disclosure has reignited concerns over the continued operational capacity of UN-designated terror groups operating from Pakistani soil.

Jaish’s Alleged Claim & Global Disagreement

According to the report, while one member state asserted that Jaish had claimed the Red Fort attack, there were clear disagreements among UN member countries over the outfit’s current status.

One country maintained that Jaish remains active and operational. Another, however, described the group as “inactive”, reflecting divisions within the international community over Pakistan-based terror networks.

Pakistan has consistently maintained that Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are no longer active following formal bans. However, the latest UN findings appear to contradict that claim, raising fresh questions about enforcement and ground realities.

Masood Azhar’s New Women’s Wing Mentioned Too

In another significant disclosure, the report notes that Jaish chief Masood Azhar announced the formation of a separate women’s wing on October 8, named Jamaat-ul-Muminat.

While this new wing is not currently listed under the UN sanctions regime, the report indicates it is accused of supporting terrorist activities. The development suggests structural evolution within the outfit, even as its official status remains contested internationally.

Security experts say the creation of such a wing could indicate attempts at regrouping, recruitment diversification or ideological consolidation despite international sanctions.

Pahalgam Attack Also Highlighted

The report also references the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which had killed 26 civilians. That attack was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), widely regarded as a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

According to the report, three suspects linked to the Pahalgam attack were killed on July 28, 2025. The attack had sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

In May 2025, India carried out targeted strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan following the Pahalgam massacre, leading to four days of heightened military tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Renewed Focus On Cross-Border Terrorism

The 37th UN report has once again placed the spotlight on cross-border terrorism and the continuing presence or alleged re-emergence of UN-designated terror outfits.

By documenting claims that Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for the Red Fort attack and noting internal disagreements among member states about the group’s operational status, the report underscores persistent gaps in global consensus.