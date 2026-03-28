UN Launches Task Force To Safeguard Strait of Hormuz Trade Amid West Asia Conflict

New York: As tensions in West Asia continue to escalate, the United Nations has warned that disruptions in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could trigger significant global ripple effects, particularly on humanitarian supplies and agricultural production. In a note to correspondents delivered by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Friday (local time), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the creation of a dedicated task force to address the emerging challenges.

According to the note issued by the United Nations, the task force will be led by Jorge Moreira da Silva, who currently serves as Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS). The Task Force, according to the official note, will also include representatives from the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The note said that additional entities may be invited to participate as needed. The primary focus of the Task Force is to develop and propose technical mechanisms specifically designed to meet humanitarian needs in the Strait of Hormuz.

Drawing inspiration from relevant UN initiatives, including the UN Verification, Inspection and Monitoring Mechanism for Yemen (UNVIM), the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), and the UN2720 Mechanism for Gaza, this new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz aims to facilitate fertiliser trade, including the movement of related raw materials, the note stated.

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According to the note, the mechanism's operationalisation will be done in close consultation with relevant Member States with full respect for national sovereignty and established international legal frameworks.

The note further said that, if successful, it would also create confidence among Member States on the diplomatic approach to the conflict and constitute a valuable step towards a wider political settlement.

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As part of his broader peacemaking mandate, the Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, Jean Arnault, will lead political engagement with relevant Member States, supported by the Task Force, according to the official UN note.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump referred to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz as the "Strait of Trump", later adding that he did not make any "accidents" while making these remarks.

Speaking at the event in the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit here, Trump said, "They have to open up the Strait of Trump. I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry. Such a terrible mistake. The fake news will say 'he accidentally said it'. Now there are no accidents with me. Not too many."

In his address, Trump also claimed that Iran was under pressure and willing to negotiate, stating that Tehran had sent multiple shipments of oil as part of ongoing discussions.

"They're begging to make a deal," he said, adding that negotiations were currently underway.

The US President further suggested that opening the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical global oil transit chokepoint -- would be a key element in any potential agreement.

Trump has demanded that Iran fully reopen the crucial waterway within days, warning that failure to do so would lead to the US "obliterating" its power plants.

Separately, the Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) underscored the "absolute necessity" of restoring safe and toll-free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amid the regional conflict in West Asia.

In a joint statement issued following their meeting under France's G7 Presidency, the ministers stressed the urgent need to ensure uninterrupted maritime transit in the critical energy corridor, in accordance with international law, including relevant UN frameworks and the Law of the Sea.

This comes after a new report from the Shipping News website, Lloyd's List, suggested that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) imposed a de facto 'toll booth' in the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia has put enormous stress on one of the key global shipping routes.

This requires vessels to submit full documentation, obtain clearance codes and accept IRGC-escorted passage through a single controlled corridor, the report stated.