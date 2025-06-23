UN Nuclear Watchdog Seeks Return To Iran’s Nuclear Sites Having Highly Enriched Uranium Stockpiles

Vienna: The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, is calling for an end to the conflict in the Middle East and urging Iran to let international inspectors back into its nuclear sites. During an emergency meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board in Vienna on Monday, Grossi emphasized the importance of verifying Iran’s increasing stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

His plea comes in the wake of recent airstrikes by the United States and Israel targeting Iran’s three nuclear facilities including Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

“For peace to return, we need to get back to the negotiating table,” Grossi stated, "and for that allow IAEA inspectors, the guardians on our behalf of the NPT (nuclear non-proliferation treaty) to go back to Iran’s nuclear sites and account for the stockpiles of uranium, including, most importantly, the 400 kilograms enriched to 60 percent,” Rafael Grossi said.

Iran had notified on 13 June that it would take “special measures to protect nuclear equipment and materials,” but it did not grant access to inspectors. Grossi pointed out that the current situation is unsafe for IAEA personnel. “We need a halt to hostilities so our teams can safely access the facilities,” he remarked.

It was also noted that the airstrikes hit the underground Fordow facility, which is Iran’s primary site for uranium enrichment. Grossi said that satellite images now reveal craters at Fordo, and that “the damage to vibration-sensitive equipment like centrifuges could be significant.”

However, he also said “No-one, including the IAEA, is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordow.”

Tensions have been escalating rapidly since June 13 when Israel officially launched “Operation Rising Lion”. Western nations have long been worried that Iran might be pursuing nuclear weapons, a claim that Tehran firmly denies.