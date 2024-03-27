UN Report Reveals Drowning as Leading Cause of Migrant Deaths Over the Last 10 Years

Advertisement

New Delhi: The United Nations' migration agency issued a stark warning on Tuesday, highlighting drowning as the primary cause of recorded migrant fatalities over the past decade, with over 36,000 victims reported. According to the report by the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM), of the 64,000 migrant deaths documented in the last ten years, nearly 60 percent were attributed to drowning, underscoring the perilous nature of irregular migration routes. Of particular concern is the Mediterranean region, where over 27,000 deaths occurred, primarily among migrants attempting to reach southern Europe from northern Africa. Andrea Garcia Borja, an IOM data analyst, described the Mediterranean as an "extremely dangerous region" characterized by risky journeys fraught with peril.

Despite intensive monitoring efforts in the Mediterranean, the figures in the report are believed to represent only a fraction of the actual number of migrant deaths, with much of the data being incomplete. Identifying victims remains a challenge, with two-thirds of recorded deaths and disappearances remaining unidentified, while the sex or age of migrants could not be established in over half of all cases.

The report also sheds light on the origins of migrants facing perilous journeys, with over one-third originating from countries in conflict or with large refugee populations. This underscores the dangers faced by individuals attempting to flee conflict zones without access to safe migration pathways.

The year 2023 marked the deadliest year on record since the IOM began collecting data, with over 8,500 deaths reported on migration routes worldwide. In 2024, the figures continue to be alarming, with a significant number of deaths recorded on the Mediterranean route despite a decline in arrivals compared to the previous year.

The IOM emphasized the urgent need for strengthened search and rescue capacities, as well as the establishment of safe and regular migration pathways to prevent further loss of life. Greater assistance for migrants in distress at sea, in line with international law and humanitarian principles, was also emphasized as essential by the organization.