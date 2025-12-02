'Un'wavering Solidarity: Pakistan Sends Expired 'Humanitarian' Aid to Flood-Hit Sri Lanka, Then Posts the Evidence

In a major embarrassment on the global stage, Pakistan has sent expired aid to Sri Lanka at a time when the island nation is struggling to recover from the devastating impact of a cyclonic storm.

The Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka posted photographs of the relief supplies, proudly highlighting Pakistan’s “unwavering solidarity” with the flood-affected country. However, the images clearly reveal that several food packets including milk powder and flour bear expiry dates of October 2024, meaning the items had already expired by at least a year when delivered.

In its post on X, the High Commission wrote, “Always standing together! Relief packages from Pakistan have been successfully delivered to assist our brothers and sisters affected by the recent floods in Sri Lanka, signifying our unwavering solidarity.”

It added in bold capitals: “PAKISTAN STANDS WITH SRI LANKA TODAY AND ALWAYS.”

While Pakistan itself battles a crumbling economy, the gesture of sending aid to a crisis-hit neighbour was intended to showcase generosity. Instead, the inclusion of long-expired goods has turned the initiative into a public relations disaster, drawing widespread ridicule and raising serious questions about the competence and reliability of Pakistan’s humanitarian efforts.

The Pakistani government has not yet issued an official response to the controversy.