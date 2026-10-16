‘Unacceptable Interference’: India Hits Back At US Lawmaker Pramila Jayapal Over 130 Million Voter Roll Row

New Delhi: India has strongly objected to US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s remarks on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra calling her comments “unacceptable interference” in India’s internal affairs.

Kwatra responded to Jayapal’s criticism in a post on social media platform X on Thursday, October 15, asserting that India is a vibrant democracy with robust and independent constitutional institutions and a longstanding record of free and fair elections.

“The remarks by @RepJayapal on India’s electoral and political processes are unacceptable interference in India’s internal affairs,” Kwatra wrote.

“India is a vibrant democracy, with robust, independent constitutional institutions and a longstanding record of free and fair elections,” he added, while stating that he remained open to a constructive conversation with the Congresswoman to address what he described as her misconceptions.

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The diplomatic response came after Jayapal expressed concern over the removal of around 130 million names from India’s electoral rolls during the SIR exercise. The Democratic representative from Washington state described the alleged deletions as a “purge” and drew parallels between the controversy in India and developments concerning voting rights in the United States.

What Did Pramila Jayapal Say?

Jayapal had raised concerns about the revision of India’s voter lists, alleging that the exercise could undermine democratic participation.

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“I am deeply concerned about the actions of the Indian government to purge 130 million people from the voting rolls,” she said in a post on X.

The US lawmaker also compared the developments to what she described as efforts by the Donald Trump administration to undermine voting rights in the United States.

In a subsequent statement, Jayapal emphasised that people in both countries deserved free and fair elections. She also expressed support for non-violent protests against what she termed “anti-democratic efforts” in India.

Her remarks came amid protests in India over the SIR exercise and demands for accountability from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

How Many Names Have Been Removed From Voter Lists?

According to figures released by the Election Commission of India, around 7.2 crore names were removed from draft electoral rolls across 13 states and Union Territories during the first two phases of the SIR exercise.

In the ongoing third phase, draft electoral rolls published across 18 states and Union Territories recorded another 6.16 crore deletions. The combined figures amount to approximately 13.36 crore entries.

The SIR exercise is intended to verify electoral rolls and remove entries relating to deceased persons, duplicate registrations, voters who have shifted residence and other ineligible entries.

The Election Commission has also maintained that voters whose names were inadvertently omitted from the draft rolls can seek inclusion through the claims and objections process and subsequently submit Form 6.

SIR Row Triggers Political And Diplomatic Reactions

The controversy over the revision of electoral rolls has triggered protests and political criticism in India, with opposition leaders questioning the deletions and raising concerns about eligible voters being excluded.

The Election Commission's stated position is that the exercise aims to maintain accurate electoral rolls, while critics have questioned the scale of the deletions and their potential impact on eligible voters.

Jayapal's comments brought the issue into the US political discourse, prompting India's diplomatic response. Kwatra's statement underscored New Delhi's objection to foreign lawmakers commenting on India's electoral and political processes.

While rejecting the Congresswoman's remarks, the Indian ambassador indicated that he was willing to engage in constructive dialogue to address her concerns.